Report: Rockets declining Avery Bradley’s team option

Avery Bradley – acquired as matching salary in the Victor Oladipo trade – played terribly for the Rockets last season.
That helped Houston land No. 2 pick Jalen Green, the centerpiece of its fast-developing rebuild.
With those contributions from Bradley banked, the Rockets will decline his $5,916,750 team option.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
The Rockets are not picking up guard Avery Bradley’s $5.9 million team option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Sides mutually agreed to part ways.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 31, 2021
Bradley, 30, will probably play better on a good team. He signed with the Heat last offseason and will likely seek another winner.
His defense is tenacious, though he’s not too switchable and he’s a tough offensive fit with his lack of passing and inconsistent jumper. Still, he’ll likely have his pick of minimum salaries and maybe even some teams offering slightly more.