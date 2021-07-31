Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant had been eying Carmelo Anthony‘s Team USA career Olympic scoring record for years.

Durant got it Saturday.

Durant had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists to lead the United States to a 119-84 win over the Czech Republic.

The Americans advance to the eight-team knockout stage, where they’ll face Italy or the Slovenia-Spain loser in a quarterfinal.

The blowout loss eliminates the Czech Republic.

After falling behind by nine early, the U.S. dominated. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points.

But the day belonged to Durant, who now tops all American men’s basketball players in Olympic scoring: