DeMar DeRozan says he hung up on Masai Ujiri when Raptors president called about trade

By Dan FeldmanJul 31, 2021, 11:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

DeMar DeRozan – believing Raptors president Masai Ujiri lied to him before trading him to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonardsaid of Ujiri: “I have no reason to talk to him. At all.”

Apparently, DeRozan felt that way immediately. He said he hung up on Ujiri when the executive called to deliver the trade news in 2018, as DeRozan detailed on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

DeRozan and Ujiri are on better terms, but it sounds like there’s still more work to do.

As much as Ujiri probably wishes their relationship were stronger, it’s hard to argue – hurt feelings and all – with the results of the trade for Toronto.

More on the Raptors

UCLA v Gonzaga
Five players not taken in 2021 NBA Draft worth keeping an eye on
Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
PBT Podcast: Russell Westbrook trade, NBA draft
2021 NBA Draft
2021 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades