DeMar DeRozan – believing Raptors president Masai Ujiri lied to him before trading him to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard – said of Ujiri: “I have no reason to talk to him. At all.”

Apparently, DeRozan felt that way immediately. He said he hung up on Ujiri when the executive called to deliver the trade news in 2018, as DeRozan detailed on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe.

DeRozan and Ujiri are on better terms, but it sounds like there’s still more work to do.

As much as Ujiri probably wishes their relationship were stronger, it’s hard to argue – hurt feelings and all – with the results of the trade for Toronto.