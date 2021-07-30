Watch NBA draft late Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke

The NBA draft, as usual, was filled with so many joyous moments.
Players achieved their dreams. Teams re-positioned themselves for the better. Fans eagerly followed the machinations.
But the heaviest moment came just after the lottery.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the league was drafting Terrence Clarke, who died in April while preparing for the draft. Filled with emotion, Clarke’s mother, sister and brother donned hats and took the stage to hug Silver.
Hopefully, the league’s gesture provided the family solace amid the tragedy.