Report: Jazz trading Derrick Favors, first-rounder to Thunder

The Jazz were reportedly open to trading starter Bojan Bogdanovic or part-time starter Joe Ingles to clear salary.

This stings much less for a team trying to win now.

Utah will trade Derrick Favors with a first-round pick to the Thunder.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade C Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Jazz create some financial flexibility and Thunder grab another first-rounder. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Surrendering a first-round pick obviously isn’t ideal for Utah. But Favors is due $9,720,900 next season and $10,183,800 the following year (player option). That’s the cost of unloading his contract. If that makes the Jazz’s luxury-tax bill tolerable enough to re-sign Mike Conley, it’s worth it.

Favors’ effectiveness waned in the playoffs. Backup center is the most easily addressable rotation spot. Utah can find someone better and cheaper than Favors, Maybe last year’s first-round pick, Udoka Azubuike, will be ready for the rotation.

The Thunder get yet another first-round pick. Not trying to win now, they can easily absorb Favors’ salary. This is an easy and good trade for them.