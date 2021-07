Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards are trading Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Five NBA draft lottery picks were stunning. Plenty of other picks were surprising, including two highly ranked players slipping into the second round.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin analyze a wild night in the NBA: