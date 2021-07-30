NBA selecting 75 greatest players list for 75th anniversary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In 1996, the NBA released a 50 Greatest Players list for the league’s 50th anniversary. The list immediately added prestige to everyone included. It has stood as a respected marker for basketball greatness.

But LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul, James Harden, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Paul Pierce, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, Ray Allen, Pau Gasol, Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all since played in the NBA.

It’s time for an update.

NBA release:

A blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives will select a new 75th Anniversary Team, featuring the 75 greatest players of all time. The team will be announced in October.

I can’t wait to argue about this.