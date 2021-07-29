Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons will pick Oklahoma State point guard/wing Cade Cunningham No. 1 in tonight’s draft, barring a trade.

The Rockets appear set to take minor-league guard Jalen Green No. 2.

USC big Evan Mobley would be the obvious – and now reported – pick at No. 3 by the Cavaliers, who already have guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton (though could trade Sexton).

That’d leave Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs to the Raptors at No. 4.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

With Cade Cunningham a solid No. 1 to Detroit now, Houston and Cleveland continue to trend toward Jalen Green and Evan Mobley with the second and third picks, respectively, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Michael Grange of Sportsnet:

On the draft front — according to the intel I’ve been able to gather — the Raptors have zeroed in on Gonzaga’s six-foot-five two-way guard Jalen Suggs as their preferred choice if he’s available, though six-foot-nine do-it-all defender Scottie Barnes of Florida State would be a more than welcome fallback option if Suggs is off the board.

Like Mobley for Cleveland, Suggs would be the right pick for Toronto. The tough and athletic guard would also fit well with Kyle Lowry entering unrestricted free agency.

The Magic have the No. 5 pick and have been linked to Florida State forward Scottie Barnes. However, it’s smokescreen season. A trade could also disrupt this increasingly likely start to the draft.