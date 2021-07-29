Report: Timberwolves trading Ricky Rubio to Cavaliers for Taurean Prince

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers are trying to build a strong culture, perhaps overcorrecting from the mess they made the previous time LeBron James left – and too often failing, anyway.

But they’re still trying.

That means trading for a respected professional like Ricky Rubio, sending Taurean Prince to the Timberwolves.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:

Here is the trade, per source:

Cleveland gets: Ricky Rubio Wolves get: Taurean Prince, cash and a 2022 second-round pick — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 29, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Deal includes a 2022 second-round pick via Washington, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

The Cavs were already overloaded at point guard with Darius Garland and Collin Sexton. This will only fuel speculation Cleveland will trade Sexton.

But Rubio is no longer central to team-building at age 30. The Cavaliers can play all three in their rotation with Rubio holding a limited role.

Both Rubio ($17.8 million) and Prince ($13 million) are on expiring contracts. The Timberwolves did well to trim salary, get the pick and cash in the deal.

Rubio never fit well with Minnesota, which has D'Angelo Russell at point guard. Though Russell can play as a combo guard, the Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley, Jaden McDaniels and Josh Okogie on the wing. Jordan McLaughlin could serve as primary backup point guard.

Prince could help at power forward, though he first must get healthy.