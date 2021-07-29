Report: Pistons trading Mason Plumlee to Hornets, moving down 20 picks in second round

By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT
The Pistons signing Mason Plumlee looked like one of the worst moves of 2020 free agency.

Detroit’s Plumlee experience actually went surprisingly well, though. The Pistons still stunk despite adding the center on the wrong side of 30, landing the No. 1 pick in the draft. And Plumlee actually produced reasonably well.

So, it will require the Pistons only trading down 20 spots in the second round to dump Plumlee onto the Hornets in a trade.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Pistons could waive-and-stretch Cory Joseph and open about $20 million in cap space. That could land another big addition along with No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

Charlotte was seeking a starting center with Cody Zeller entering free agency (and being unreliable). That could be Plumlee. The Hornets will also have cap space to chase better centers and make Plumlee the backup.

On top of his $8,137,500 salary next season and $8,525,000 salary the following season (reportedly $4.3 million guaranteed), Plumlee will receive a trade bonus of $1,666,250.

