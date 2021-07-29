Report: Pistons to draft Cade Cunningham No. 1 if they don’t trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After some uncertainty – real or projected – the Pistons are set to land where it always seemed they would with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA draft:

Taking Cade Cunningham.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

ESPN Sources: The Detroit Pistons have landed on a decision to select Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft (ESPN and ABC at 8 PM ET). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Trade offers to move up the board — including to No. 1 — continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qYbIEvOeTL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Cunningham tops my draft board. He’s a highly skilled and big perimeter player, though his lack of elite athleticism limits his upside. The point guard/wing will anchor Detroit’s fledgling rebuild.

This probably wouldn’t have leaked like this unless the Pistons strongly believed they won’t get a suitable trade offer. It’d now be shocking if Detroit doesn’t use the No. 1 pick on Cunningham.

The Rockets will probably draft minor-league guard Jalen Green No. 2.

That’d leave USC big Evan Mobley to the Cavaliers, who already have guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton (though could trade Sexton).

The Raptors should and probably would take Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs No. 4.

The Magic have been linked to Florida State forward Scottie Barnes at No. 5.

The Thunder are less predictable at No. 6, though they’ve been perceived to be interested in Connecticut guard James Bouknight. Oklahoma City could also trade up and shake up a draft-selection order that appears to be coming into focus.