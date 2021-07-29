Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Wizards are trading starting point guard Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Backups Ish Smith and Raul Neto are heading into unrestricted free agency.

Washington’s new point guard? Aaron Holiday, who’s coming in a trade from the Pacers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Wizards send No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson) to Indiana for Aaron Holiday, sources said. https://t.co/AL16Q42AFN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Wizards will receive No. 31 — along with Aaron Holiday — from Indiana too, sources said. https://t.co/C1133bFQB2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

Holiday, 24, showed potential in Indiana. But the 2018 No. 23 pick was stuck behind Malcolm Brogdon and just didn’t earn minutes over T.J. McConnell. Holiday should get more opportunity in the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

This could indicate the Pacers will re-sign McConnell in free agency.

Isaiah Jackson was a reasonable pick at No. 22. But I wouldn’t have taken him quite that high, and Indiana already has Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Goga Bitadze at center. Why trade up for Jackson, especially at that sizable price? Maybe the Pacers just like the athletic big from Kentucky that much.

Isaiah Todd spent the year in the NBA’s minor league. He has potential as a stretch four.