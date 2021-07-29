Report: Pacers trading Aaron Holiday, No. 31 (Isaiah Todd) to Wizards for No. 22 (Isaiah Jackson)

By Dan FeldmanJul 29, 2021, 11:21 PM EDT
Aaron Holiday in Pacers-Wizards
Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Wizards are trading starting point guard Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. Backups Ish Smith and Raul Neto are heading into unrestricted free agency.

Washington’s new point guard? Aaron Holiday, who’s coming in a trade from the Pacers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Holiday, 24, showed potential in Indiana. But the 2018 No. 23 pick was stuck behind Malcolm Brogdon and just didn’t earn minutes over T.J. McConnell. Holiday should get more opportunity in the final year of his rookie-scale contract.

This could indicate the Pacers will re-sign McConnell in free agency.

Isaiah Jackson was a reasonable pick at No. 22. But I wouldn’t have taken him quite that high, and Indiana already has Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis and Goga Bitadze at center. Why trade up for Jackson, especially at that sizable price? Maybe the Pacers just like the athletic big from Kentucky that much.

Isaiah Todd spent the year in the NBA’s minor league. He has potential as a stretch four.

More on the Wizards

2021 NBA Draft
2021 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades
2021 Play-In Tournament - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal reportedly has ‘no desire to leave the Wizards’
Wizards guard Russell Westbrook and Lakers star LeBron James
Reports: Lakers trading for Russell Westbrook, who requested trade from Wizards