Report: Nets to trade Landry Shamet to Suns for Carter, No. 29 pick

Sitting in the locker room after losing the NBA Finals, Phoenix Suns players talked about how it was going to be harder next year to get back to this same stage, let alone take the next step. The Suns know they need to be better.

The Suns just got better.

The Brooklyn Nets are sending sharpshooter Landry Shamet to the Suns for defensive specialist Javon Carter and the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Nets now own pick Nos. 27, 29, 44, 49 and 59 in tonight's draft. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Every team can use more shooting, and the Suns just added it — Shamet shot 38.7% from 3 last season. He can put the ball on the floor and attack closeouts as well. He’s not the backup for Chris Paul the Suns still need to find this offseason, but Shamet will fit well in Monty Williams’ offense.

The long-term question with Shamet is money. He is extension eligible this offseason and will be a restricted free agent next summer, and he will get his money (shooters get paid). If his salary jumps up to around the league average ($10 million, give or take), will the Suns want to pay that as they flirt with the luxury tax? That’s a question for a year from now; for next season Shamet makes the Suns better.

The Nets need to round out the back end of their roster with inexpensive players, and having those two late first-round picks helps with that.

Carter also could be a fit, he is a defensive specialist who can handle the ball and hit some 3s (37.1% last season). He could make life easier for Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and he will find his way into the rotation. Carter wanted more of a role in Phoenix, and he’s going to get his chance in Brooklyn.