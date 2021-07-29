2021 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades

The unpredictable 2021 NBA Draft is finally here.

The top of this year’s draft may follow the chalk — there was a clear top four on most teams’ draft boards — but it is thrown wide open after that, and people around the league expect a flurry of trades (we have already seen a couple with the Nets and Suns, and Cavaliers and Timberwolves all striking deals based around guards). This could be the wildest draft in years, and in it there are players who can change the fortunes of teams. There is a lot on the line.

This 2021 NBA Draft Tracker will have it all, a breakdown of every pick, every trade — complete with an analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

FIRST ROUND



No. 1 Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham, 6’8″ point guard, Oklahoma State. The consensus top pick in this class, he has an all-around game — a tall primary ball handler who can run the offense and set up others, or take over a game scoring. He is a fluid athlete that naturally plays at different speeds. He’s an improving shooter (43.8% from 3 last season) and the potential to be an elite defender. He is the kind of playmaking guard the Pistons need to go with their young core and the only real question is if he can be a No. 1 scoring option in the NBA. If so, Cunningham profiles as an All-NBA level player.



No. 2 Houston Rockets: Jalen Green, 6’5″ guard, G-League Ignite. Green is going to be able to get buckets in the NBA. He’s an elite athlete (maybe the best in this class) who can get to the rim and finish, but also has a good-if-inconsistent jumper that will make him as a threat on pull-ups and threes. Green averaged 17.9 points a game and shot 36.5% on 3s going against men fighting to earn a paycheck in the G-League bubble, and he got better as the games went on. He has star potential in the NBA if he finds a consistent shot.

WE HAVE A TRADE:

As has been rumored throughout the day, the Washington Wizards are sending Russell Westbrook back to his native Los Angeles to play for the Lakers in a trade that will send Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick back to the Wizards. This move could/should make the Lakers better in the regular season, especially if LeBron James or Anthony Davis miss time, but it poses some challenging questions come the playoffs. The Wizards gain some depth and flexibility, allowing them to put players they like better around Bradley Beal (who doesn’t want to be traded).

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021



No. 3 Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, 7’0″ center, USC. He has the build, athleticism, and skill set to be a dominant modern NBA center. His strength right now is on defense, where he is an athletic shot blocker and rim protector who also can defend a smaller guard/wing in space on the switch. On offense, he has good handles for a big man who can create for others and, if his shot continues to improve, will be able to score inside and out. Has to get stronger, was pushed around in college at times and is about to start going against much more physical players. A lot of potential here.



No. 4 Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes, 6’8″ forward, Florida State.The first surprise of the night, but he had been climbing draft boards fast in recent weeks because of his potential. He profiles as the prototypical switchable defensive wing so vital in the modern game: Strong, long (7’2″ wingspan) and can guard anyone from a point guard to a small-ball five. Offensively he has the tools, but it all comes down to if he can develop a steady jump shot, especially a 3-pointer (24.7% in college from 3). He’s got good handles and can pass (he played some point for the Seminoles) but he needs that jumper, right now he is not a threat that from the midrange or 3.



No. 5 Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs, 6’5″ guard, Gonzaga. He has the potential to be an elite offensive initiator in the NBA, the kind of point guard who is a smart floor general, can score when needed, and is a versatile defender. Plays an aggressive, attacking style. He showed off a well-rounded game leading Gonzaga last season and, with an improving jumper (it needs to be steadier), could do the same at the NBA level. This is a team that already has Markelle Fultz on the roster (he has evolved into a decent point guard) and drafted Cole Anthony last year, but Suggs has the potential to be much, much more than either of them and the rebuilding Magic were smart to grab the guy with all that potential.



No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder: