Report: Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes expected to be booked for felony battery on police officer

By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes
Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning after police arrived to a Los Angeles-area home to handle an alleged domestic disturbance.

TMZ:

Sources tell us 6’11”, 220-lb. Hayes got combative with cops and a fight broke out … with the ex-Texas Longhorns star getting tased in the middle of the scuffle.

Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative.

Will Guillory of The Athletic:

Initial charges – especially when listing police as the alleged victim – are sometimes downgraded.

