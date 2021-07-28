Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was reportedly arrested early Wednesday morning after police arrived to a Los Angeles-area home to handle an alleged domestic disturbance.

TMZ:

Sources tell us 6’11”, 220-lb. Hayes got combative with cops and a fight broke out … with the ex-Texas Longhorns star getting tased in the middle of the scuffle.

Hayes is expected to be booked for felony battery on a police officer. Cops are still investigating the initial alleged domestic incident, but both parties have been uncooperative.

Will Guillory of The Athletic:

The Pelicans released a statement regarding the Jaxson Hayes news: “We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes. We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.” — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) July 28, 2021

Initial charges – especially when listing police as the alleged victim – are sometimes downgraded.