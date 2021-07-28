Report: Mike D’Antoni to leave Steve Nash’s Nets staff

By Kurt HelinJul 28, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Mike D’Antoni will not be back as an assistant coach on Steve Nash’s staff in Brooklyn.

In an unexpected announcement, he has decided to step away at age 70 to look for head coaching jobs, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was no other reason given for why D’Antoni has chosen to step away. He was brought in as a veteran and experienced voice on the bench next to rookie coach Steve Nash in Brooklyn last season.

This is the second assistant coach the Nets have lost this offseason. Boston hired Ime Udoka to be its new head coach; he had been the Nets “defensive coordinator” last season. Brooklyn hired experienced assistant coach David Vanterpool to replace Udoka.

