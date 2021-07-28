Report: DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Dinwiddie free agents on Knicks radar

New York’s top priority this offseason is a point guard and/or more perimeter playmaking, some finesse to go with the bully ball of Julius Randle.

How about Spencer Dinwiddie or DeMar DeRozan on the Knicks?

The team is looking hard at both, reports Ian Begley at SNY.TV.

With that in mind, DeMar DeRozan and Spencer Dinwiddie are two players on the Knicks’ radar in at least some of their free agency scenarios, per SNY sources… At least one key decision maker for New York has embraced the idea of signing Dinwiddie, per SNY sources.

Dinwiddie is a risk as he returns from missing almost all of last season with a partially torn ACL, but if he is back to form — as he touts on Instagram — he is one of the better point guards on the board after the big three veterans the Knicks will struggle to land (Chris Paul, Mike Conley, and Kyle Lowry). In his last full season with the Nets, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists a game helping push Brooklyn into the playoffs. He’s not much of an outside shooter (career 31.8% from 3), but he can get to the rim and finish, and he knows how to set up teammates.

DeRozan is a bucket getter. Always has been. Averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists a game last season in San Antonio, and while he doesn’t shoot the three much, he’s a mid-range assassin. He would make the Knicks better, but signing him to a multi-year contract at age 32 begs the question: What is the long-range plan? New York was ahead-of-schedule good last season. A DeRozan and Randle Knicks, with the development of RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson, would be improved and a solid playoff team in the East, but how would they get from there to one likely to win a playoff round or two?

The Knicks are focused on big game hunting this offseason — especially if Damian Lillard becomes available — but how they use their cap space, and how they use the draw of playing in New York to chase fee agents, is going to be interesting to watch. Leon Rose had a strong first season as the Knicks president, but the job just gets harder.