Report: Ben Simmons ‘in step’ with 76ers trading him

By Dan FeldmanJul 28, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT
76ers president Daryl Morey and Ben Simmons
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
The 76ers are holding trade talks for Ben Simmons.

Simmons – whose agent, Rich Paul, reportedly brought up a trade when meeting with Philadelphia last month – doesn’t mind.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This isn’t quite a trade request, but a trade request is unecessary. The 76ers want to trade Simmons, anyway. The relationship probably ran its course as Philadelphia lost in the playoffs. It has further deteriorated since.

Though it’s worth wondering how the 76ers and Simmons would handle a trade not being made before training camp, the better question at this point: Where will Simmons land?

