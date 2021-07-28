PBT Podcast: Confounding 2021 NBA Draft prospects

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I publish an NBA draft board each year.

But I also also start the process relatively late. Though I watch college basketball throughout the season, I don’t drill down into the top prospects until the draft is approaching. As a result, my impressions don’t always match the draft experts who track players for years coming up.

Experts like Chad Ford (whom you can read here and listen to here).

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Ford explains what I’m missing on some of the prospects where I differ from the apparent consensus – if there even is an apparent consensus: