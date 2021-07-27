Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Hawks had an inspiring run to the conference finals with several wings stepping up at different times: Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish.

Lost in the shuffle: Kris Dunn, who signed with Atlanta last offseason then missed nearly the entire season with leg injuries. Especially with the deep Hawks, he now faces a tough road establishing himself as a quality NBA player.

But as badly as he wants to prove himself, Dunn won’t reject his $5,005,350 player option to seek more playing time elsewhere.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Atlanta Hawks guard Kris Dunn is picking up his $5 million player option for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2021

Atlanta needs a backup point guard behind Trae Young with Lou Williams entering unrestricted free agency. But Dunn, 27, hasn’t shown he can handle that role. He’s a good perimeter defensive specialist – if healthy.

The Hawks could try to trade Dunn. They made the conference finals basically without him last season. Atlanta’s payroll could rise quickly with John Collins a restricted free agent.