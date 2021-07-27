Report: Grizzlies not expected to keep Eric Bledsoe after Pelicans trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Bledsoe could use a change of scenery.

Traded from the Pelicans to the Grizzlies, he’ll get it.

Just not in Memphis.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Eric Bledsoe, who New Orleans included in a trade package, is not expected to stay in Memphis, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 26, 2021

Bledsoe, 31 and expensive, carries negative trade value.

But he played well with the Bucks the previous few years (in the regular season, at least).

Plenty of teams could use the defensive-minded, drive-first guard – especially if he comes cheap after getting bought out or waived by the Grizzlies.

If waiving Bledsoe, Memphis could structure his cap hit in one of three ways:

$18,125,000 next season, $3.9 million the following season

$18,125,000 next season, $1.3 million each of the following three seasons

$4,405,000 each of the next five seasons

Bledsoe agreeing to a buyout would reduce the money he’s owed. The payment proportions would remain the same, though.