Derrick Jones Jr. reportedly picks up $9.7 million option to stay with Blazers

Derrick Jones Jr. is going to spend next season in Portland.

The defense-first wing had to make a call on his $9.7 million player option this week, and he chose to pick it up and stay with the Trail Blazers for a second season, reports Shams Charania of The Atheltic.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Derrick Jones Jr. will pick up his $9.7 million player option for the 2021-22 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 27, 2021

This is not a surprise, just like Norman Powell turning down his $11.6 million player option was expected. Portland has made a priority of re-signing Powell. Jones chose to stay with them.

Jones averaged 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds a game last season, although most of his impact and value are on the defensive end of the court.

The Trail Blazers head into Thursday’s NBA Draft, and free agency right after, looking to make a bold move to keep a wary Damian Lillard happy and wanting to stay in Portland, too.