Rumor: Kings at No. 9, Pelicans at No. 10 most likely lottery picks traded

One thing everyone around the NBA expects: A lot of trades around the NBA Draft (and this offseason).

However, despite the rumors, don’t bet on early lottery picks being traded. The Lakers are shopping theirs at No. 7 looking for veteran help, but that deal hasn’t been available (a lot of teams are looking for veteran help and the market is dry).

The Kings at No. 9 and the Pelicans at No. 10 are both looking for trades for veteran help as well, but they appear closer to a deal, reports Jake Fischer at Bleacher Report.

The Kings at No. 9, and Pelicans, holding No. 10, have been active in trade conversations, sources said. Both teams seek to add veterans to bolster their respective playoff pushes. Both the Hornets and Pacers, the two Eastern Conference play-in teams who did not advance, would seemingly have interest in moving their picks at Nos. 11 and 13, respectively.

One potential deal is the Grizzlies moving up from No. 17 to 10, and taking on Eric Bledsoe from New Orleans as part of the deal, reports friend of the site Keith Smith.

While the focus is on the potential blockbusters — everyone is waiting to see if Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard demand a trade, neither has to this point — there are going to be a lot of smaller trades. Some of them will come on draft night. A lot of teams believe they are on the cusp of contending and are looking for veteran help and smaller moves, not just blockbusters. There will be a lot of those, and some veterans are going to get good paydays this year.