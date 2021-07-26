Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers had a plan to help Ben Simmons improve.

But Simmons doesn’t sound receptive to anything coming from the 76ers.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report on “The Gastroenteritis Blues” podcast:

They haven’t been able to really even get in touch with Ben since the season ended. There was an intent to have a workout plan or whatever – like in any offseason. And that’s always kind of been the case, that the Sixers haven’t really been able to align with a development plan. That’s kind of what Yaron Weitzman wrote at Fox Sports in that big story, right? It just doesn’t sound like there’s ever really been movement to come together on the same page to do that, and it hasn’t really worked this summer either. So, I think that’s not something that is an encouraging sign for him being in Philadelphia in the future.

Philadelphia seems focused on finding a Simmons trade. It might be reasonable for Simmons to disregard advice of a team that’s in the process of sending him out the door.

However, Simmons’ approach to training has been a longstanding issue, as the well-reported article Fischer cited explored.

And what if the 76ers don’t trade Simmons?

Finding a deal could be tricky. Simmons is a good player on a team trying to win now. His flaws – especially beside Joel Embiid – are just too pronounced deep in the playoffs. But teams that could both use Simmons and have helpful players they’re willing to send to Philadelphia… it’s a short list.

There’s still plenty of time for the 76ers to trade Simmons. But if they don’t trade him as training camp approaches, this communication breakdown will loom larger.