LiAngelo Ball to play for Charlotte Hornets in Summer League

Lonzo Ball is about to get paid as a coveted free agent. LaMelo Ball is the Rookie of the Year and showed All-Star potential his first season.

LiAngelo Ball, the third Ball brother, will try to jump-start his NBA career through Summer League. Roderick Boone at Sports Illustrated’s All Hornets broke the news. Ball is reportedly already working out at team facilities.

It’s not uncommon for teams to give the brother of a star player a shot through Summer League or other means.

In 2020, LiAngelo did sign a G-League contract with the Oklahoma City Blue, but a few days later the league shut down for the pandemic, and he never played for them. Next, he signed a training camp contract with the Pistons but reportedly suffered an ankle injury and never appeared in any games. Prior to all that, Ball was to attend UCLA, like Lonzo, but was suspended after being caught shoplifting in China and ended up leaving the Bruin program. After that, Ball did play in some exhibitions with LaMelo for Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas runs Aug. 8-17. Games will be televised on NBATV.