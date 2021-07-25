Basketball shooting robot can’t miss, steals show during USA vs France

Team USA could have used the robot down the stretch.
At halftime of France’s upset win against Team USA, a Japanese basketball shooting robot came out and took three shots — a free throw, a 3-pointer, and a half-court shot. And it couldn’t miss.
Robots are taking free throws at the #TokyoOlympics.
Automatic. pic.twitter.com/AUoc6zSj4N
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 25, 2021
A basketball-shooting robot!!!
Haven’t seen anything like it since the Spurs sent one to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/l9L7k2FDou
— Mike Finger (@mikefinger) July 25, 2021
The robot has Kawhi Leonard-sized hands. Sure, it takes longer to get its shot off than Giannis Antetokounmpo at the free throw line, but if it goes in, who cares? That’s some pretty impressive technology. And shooting.
Which is a lot more than you could say for Team USA Sunday.