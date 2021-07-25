Another report Rockets “aggressively” trying to trade for No. 1 pick

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If one were cynical, one might think the Rockets are making sure leaks get out about how badly they want to trade for the No. 1 pick to show their fan base how hard they are trying — even if it’s moot.

Detroit has the No. 1 pick and everyone around the league expects them to hold on to it, but here’s another report — this time from the reliable Shams Charania of The Athletic — that the Rockets are going hard at the pick.

The Rockets are pursuing the No. 1 overall pick from the Pistons, according to our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania.

No doubt the Rockets want to move up. Whether they have the pieces to make the Godfather offer it would take to get a trade done is another question.

The Pistons have worked out Cunningham, he wants to be there, and this marriage seems done. The Rockets have the No. 2 pick, plus the No. 23 and 24 picks in this draft, and young players such as Jae'Sean Tate and Kevin Porter Jr., but even if all that was on the table the Pistons probably hold on to the pick. If the Pistons believe Cunningham is a franchise cornerstone, it would be next to impossible to pry that pick away for anything the Rockets have.

However, the Rockets are making sure people know they are trying.