Reports: 76ers have had talks about trading No. 28 pick in this draft

The Philadelphia 76ers are as “win now” a team as there is in the NBA — it’s why they are looking at trading Ben Simmons for someone who is a better fit next to Joel Embiid and can help more now.

Anyone the 76ers draft with the No. 28 pick is not going to be on that timeline. It will be years before they can help in a meaningful way; they likely would be on the fringe of the rotation this season and would get time in the G-League to develop.

Which is why the 76ers are looking to trade the pick, according to multiple reports. Well, that and Daryl Morey is now the GM and he traded his final four first-round picks in Houston (either before or just after the draft). As for the reporting, there is this from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

A league source confirmed the team has had discussions about parting with the pick if they can get value in return. The Sixers are open to trading it for future assets or a veteran player.

Or this from Kyle Neubeck at the Philly Voice.

Heading into the NBA Draft, the Sixers are expected to prioritize more immediate help for the franchise, with a source telling PhillyVoice there is “a very good chance” pick No. 28 is on the move prior to or during next week’s draft, as Philadelphia continues to explore multiple avenues to upgrade the team ahead of next season. While the exact framework of such a deal is still very much fluid — the Sixers are open to dealing for either a veteran player or to recoup future assets to fill out the war chest — all signs point to Philadelphia moving No. 28 somewhere else. The Sixers are in pursuit of assets they can use to win sooner rather than later, ideally to get another starter-level player to add to the rotation for next year.

The 76ers are not likely to get a quality veteran or much of anything for the No. 28 pick alone, it would have to be paired with a player of value to bring back the kind of veteran the Sixers seek.

The other problem for the Sixers is several teams at the back end of the first round are openly shopping their picks. The Lakers with the No. 22 pick being a prominent one mentioned in rumors around the league.

The most likely way this trade gets done is on draft night, when a team sees a player they like fall down the board and are willing to give up a couple of future second-rounders (or a highly protected first-rounder and a second) to get a deal done. Maybe there is a throw-in veteran on a minimum contract in there, maybe not, but it’s not going to be a needle mover for Philly in and of itself.

Still, expect the Sixers to trade the No. 28 draft pick for something. While they could select a player there, it’s not someone who will do them much good in the short term.