Report: Celtics, 76ers, Lakers interested in Knicks free agent Bullock

In his two seasons in New York — and especially the last one under Tom Thibodeau — Reggie Bullock has developed into a quality NBA role player on the wing. Last season he averaged 10.9 points a game and shot 41% from 3 as a starter for the Knicks.

New York wants him back, but other contenders have noticed and are reaching out to Bullock, reports Marc Berman of the New York Post.

According to an NBA source, two Atlantic Division squads, the Celtics and 76ers, have interest in Knicks swingman Reggie Bullock, who started all season at either shooting guard or small forward. The source said the Lakers, whom Bullock played for in 2018-19 alongside LeBron James, also have Bullock on their list.

The report adds Bullock wants to remain a Knick but will want a three-year contract at the full mid-level exception, which starts at $9.5 million next season. That may be what this leak ultimately is, someone in Bullock’s camp sending a message to New York about what it will take to retain the players’ services, with a reminder other teams are lurking.

The Celtics need wing depth behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and Bullock would provide needed bench scoring. While the 76ers certainly could use Bullock’s shooting, and the Lakers could use Bullock as well, both likely will only have the $5.9 million tax payer mid-level to offer free agents. That may not be enough for Bullock.