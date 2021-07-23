Report: Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein declining player option

By Dan FeldmanJul 23, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT
Cavaliers center Isaiah Hartenstein
Will Newton/Getty Images
0 Comments

Isaiah Hartenstein – the Cavaliers’ moderately intriguing backup center – could guarantee himself a salary ($1,762,796) above the minimum ($1,678,854) next season.

Instead, he’s rolling the dice with free agency.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cleveland can make Hartenstein a restricted free agent with a $2,025,705 qualifying offer. That’d be a nice raise, though Hartenstein is not a priority at the position.

Cavs starting center, Jarrett Allen, is entering restricted free agency. They also appear positioned to draft USC big Evan Mobley No. 3. Kevin Love might primarily belong at center at this point, though his situation has its own complexities.

More on the Cavaliers

Drake v USC
Report: Raptors, Magic call Cavaliers about No. 3 pick in draft
Cavaliers big Kevin Love
Report: Cavaliers hope to trade Kevin Love
Oregon State v Oklahoma State
Pistons work out Cunningham, to bring in Suggs, Green as well