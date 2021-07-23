JaMychal Green declines $7.6 million player option, may re-sign with Nuggets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And now comes the part where it becomes very expensive to keep a top-flight team together.

JaMychal Green, who was important to the Nuggets in the playoffs, has declined his $7.6 million player option for next season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has declined his $7.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2021

There’s expected to be strong mutual interest between Green and Nuggets on a new deal in free agency. The 7-year NBA vet will have other suitors too. https://t.co/QbrmId6QA4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2021

There absolutely will be other suitors, more than a few teams could use a 6’8″ stretch four who can be trusted on both ends of the court in the playoffs. Green averaged 8.1 points per game and shot 39.9% from three last season, but his real value is his switchability and versatility in the playoffs.

Green is going to get paid, but how much? Will teams come at him with the mid-level exception of $9.5 million? More? Because both Green and Will Barton opted out, the Nuggets can access their full mid-level exception and offer it to Green.

The reality is that if they bring back Green and Barton at fair market prices, the Nuggets will be bumping up against the luxury tax line of $136 million (Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon combine to cost $78.4 million next season). The Kroenke family, which owns the Nuggets (Ann Walton Kronke is officially the owner), historically have not been known for their willingness to go into the tax. Does that change with the potential of this team once Jamal Murray returns to form (which could be after next season)?

Whether it is in Denver or somewhere else, Green is going to get paid next season.