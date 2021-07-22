Kevin Durant: Bucks ‘forming somewhat of a dynasty’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks dominated the 2018-19 regular season and reached the Eastern Conference finals. They were even better in the 2019-20 regular season, though they got smoked in a bitterly disappointing second-round loss. They won the championship this season.

But this was their first title in 50 years and first NBA Finals appearance in 47. More recently, Milwaukee hadn’t won a playoff series in 17 years until this three-year run.

Yet, that’s enough for Nets star Kevin Durant to say the Bucks are “forming somewhat of a dynasty.”

Durant:

And then Milwaukee forming somewhat of a dynasty with that team. I know it’s the first chip, and I know a lot of people call you a dynasty after a few. But the continuity of that team is something that’s impressive and how they continue to build and add and now they’re champions. And you can appreciate that.

Maybe Durant was just trying to praise Milwaukee and got carried away in the moment. Maybe he’s trying to inflate the Bucks to boost his own incredible series against them. Maybe he’s just terrible at evaluating franchise quality.

But Milwaukee is obviously not a dynasty.