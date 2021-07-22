Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu out six months with shoulder injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hawks big Onyeka Okongwu gave the Hawks good minutes during their surprising playoff run, showing – after a slow-starting regular season – why Atlanta drafted him No. 6 last year.

But that momentum has already stalled.

Hawks release:

Onyeka Okongwu underwent surgery earlier tonight in Los Angeles to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Dr. Neal ElAttrache of Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic performed the surgery. Okongwu will now enter a period of rest and rehabilitation and is expected to make a full recovery in approximately six months.

This timeline would have Okongwu missing a decent chunk of next season, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Clint Capela is Atlanta’s starting center. If the Hawks keep starting power forward John Collins in restricted free agency, he can play center. Backup forward Danilo Gallinari can also play center in small-ball lineups.

So, Atlanta has options.

But the Hawks will be in better shape once they can get Okongwu’s development back on track.