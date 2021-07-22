Bucks owner Marc Lasry interrupted Jrue Holiday‘s interview after Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.
“You’re the best,” Lasry said. “We needed you.
“Without Jrue, we weren’t going anywhere.”
Because of Holiday, the Bucks reached new frontiers – not only a championship, but the luxury tax.
Holiday earned a $1 million bonus for the title. That pushed Milwaukee over the luxury-tax line.
Though their tax payment will be relatively small, the Bucks also won’t receive the luxury-tax distribution typically given to non-tax teams.
Giannis Antetokounmpo made good on his commitment to Milwaukee. Now, the Bucks – after dipping below the tax line earlier this year – will make good on their pledge to him.