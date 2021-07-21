Zach LaVine clears health, safety protocols, headed to Tokyo

Zach LaVine will get to play in the Tokyo Olympics.
He did not fly with his teammates to Japan because he was in contact tracing health and safety protocols. However, USA Basketball announced Wednesday night LaVine had cleared protocols and would head out to Tokyo on Thursday.
LaVine started two exhibition games for Team USA and averaged 10.8 points a game while shooting 41.2% from 3.
He is not alone arriving late — Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, and Devin Booker all just finished playing in the NBA Finals and are headed to Tokyo together on Friday.