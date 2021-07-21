Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Suns coach Monty Williams did an outstanding job guiding Phoenix within two games of an NBA championship.

The Bucks were just better.

“I’ve never dealt with this kind of hurt as a head coach,” Williams said.

A few minutes later, Williams got choked up while trying to describe the moment:

Williams – who has far too much experience speaking amid sorrow – found his voice. He went into Milwaukee’s locker room, put his arm around Giannis Antetokounmpo and addressed the Bucks:

Williams:

I don’t want to take away from. I just wanted to come and congratulate you guys as a man, because you guys deserve it. And I’m thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach. You made us a better team. Congratulations.

Williams is such a class act.