Pistons work out Cunningham, to bring in Suggs, Green as well

The Detroit Pistons are going to draft Cade Cunningham No. 1.

Probably. Almost certainly. But GM Troy Weaver continues to do his due diligence, and is working out some of the other top prospects, including Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs, reports Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pistons hosted Cade Cunningham for a light workout in Detroit on Tuesday, and are slated to bring Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs in for private workouts in the coming days. The Pistons would like to bring Evan Mobley in, but have yet to schedule a visit, sources said. Cunningham, the longtime front-runner for the top overall selection, is not planning on conducting any additional visits, sources said, and would be extremely pleased to land in Detroit.

Ultimately, Cunningham will go No. 1 to Detroit, and Green is likely picked second by Houston.

That leaves the Cavaliers and Raptors, with the No. 3 and 4 picks, likely selecting Suggs and Mobley in some order — most scouts and teams have a clear top four. After that, the draft opens up with the Magic at No. 5, who could take Scottie Barnes out of Florida State, Jonathan Kuminga from the G-League Ignite, or surprise everyone and go another direction altogether.