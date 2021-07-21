LeBron, NBA players react to Antetokounmpo, Bucks winning ring

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.
It’s a great story: The little-known No. 15 pick in the draft turning himself into a superstar, Khris Middleton — a throw-in on the Brandon Jennings trade — becoming a No. 2 option and All-NBA player in his own right, a couple of coaches, a lot of heartaches, Jason Kidd and Mike Budehholzer, an all-in trade for Jrue Holiday, and 50-point close out game from Antetokounmpo to seal a title.
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react and congratulate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑
Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro
Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas!
Respect to @Giannis_An34 💯
@Giannis_An34 Respect 💯
I have chills watching this shit!!! Gotta love it!
Well deserved @Giannis_An34 @Khris22m @Jrue_Holiday11 @pconnaughton 🤝
They have to start building the statute now for bruh
Legendary 🏆 Congrts to @Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks
Congrats Milwaukee! True champions, way to grind it out. Bud, Ham, Charles, Ben well deserved. #Respect
Congrats PJ.. happy for u fam!
Congrats to the @Bucks on winning the NBA championship!!! Hell of a season 🏁
