LeBron, NBA players react to Antetokounmpo, Bucks winning ring

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions.

It’s a great story: The little-known No. 15 pick in the draft turning himself into a superstar, Khris Middleton — a throw-in on the Brandon Jennings trade — becoming a No. 2 option and All-NBA player in his own right, a couple of coaches, a lot of heartaches, Jason Kidd and Mike Budehholzer, an all-in trade for Jrue Holiday, and 50-point close out game from Antetokounmpo to seal a title.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and a lot of other NBA players took to Twitter to react and congratulate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Salute & Congrats @Giannis_An34!! You earned that shit!! 🏆💍 💐. 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 21, 2021

Aye! Enjoyed watching greatness out there tonight. GREATNESS! @Giannis_An34 congrats bro — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 21, 2021

Nothing but respect for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise, the city of Milwaukee and those loud ass fans. Incredible playoff run fellas! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 21, 2021

I have chills watching this shit!!! Gotta love it! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 21, 2021

They have to start building the statute now for bruh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 21, 2021

Congrats Milwaukee! True champions, way to grind it out. Bud, Ham, Charles, Ben well deserved. #Respect — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) July 21, 2021

Congrats PJ.. happy for u fam! — Patrick Patterson (@pdpatt) July 21, 2021