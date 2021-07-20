Report: Rockets heading toward drafting Jalen Green No. 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons are reportedly likely to draft Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall.

Whom will the Rockets – who wanted to trade up for Cunningham – take with the No. 2 pick?

Guard Jalen Green, who spent last year in the NBA’s minor league? USC big Evan Mobley? Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

League sources say the Rockets prefer Green.

A talented scorer from the perimeter, Green carries major upside. He has the athleticism and moves with the ball in his hands to surge to the basket, finishing at the rim or pulling up for his clean jumper along the way. Self-created scoring is the ultimate skill, and it’s Green’s specialty.

Houston’s rebuild would take a nice step forward with Green.

With guards Darius Garland and Collin Sexton already on the roster (though trying to trade Sexton), the Cavs would probably pick Mobley over Suggs No. 3. That’d leave Suggs to the fourth-picking Raptors, who could also choose someone outside the consensus top four – like Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Kuminga.