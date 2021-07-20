NBA Finals dunk of the night goes to… Brook Lopez? Yes it does (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tried to take over this game and close it out for the Bucks — he had 20 points in the third quarter.

But there was a stretch where Brook Lopez was unstoppable, and it started with the dunk of the night.

Jrue finds a cutting Brook.. liftoff ✈️😮@Bucks back in front on ABC pic.twitter.com/ukjLh5QtjL — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2021

The next time down, he got the ball at the three-point line, put it on the floor to dribble past the close-out, then hit an off-balance one-handed leaner in the lane.

Despite Lopez’s dominance (for a stretch), it was 77-77 between the Bucks and Suns headed to the fourth quarter.