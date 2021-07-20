NBA Finals dunk of the night goes to… Brook Lopez? Yes it does (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJul 20, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT
0 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tried to take over this game and close it out for the Bucks — he had 20 points in the third quarter.

But there was a stretch where Brook Lopez was unstoppable, and it started with the dunk of the night.

The next time down, he got the ball at the three-point line, put it on the floor to dribble past the close-out, then hit an off-balance one-handed leaner in the lane.

Despite Lopez’s dominance (for a stretch), it was 77-77 between the Bucks and Suns headed to the fourth quarter.

Here is more on the Bucks

2021 NBA Finals - Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo lifts Bucks with 50, then lifts Larry O’Brien...
Brandon Jennings after predicting Bucks in 6 Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three
Brandon Jennings attending NBA Finals in hopes of Bucks in 6
2021 NBA Finals - Game Five
Can Suns get back to ball movement that won them first two games of Finals?