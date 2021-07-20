Brandon Jennings attending NBA Finals in hopes of Bucks in 6

By Dan FeldmanJul 20, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT
0 Comments

Brandon Jennings can laugh about “Bucks in 6.”

Before Milwaukee (38-44) faced the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Heat in the 2013 first round, Jennings predicted “Bucks in 6.” Miami swept Milwaukee.

But the quote will take on a different life if the Bucks win a championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight – with Jennings in attendance in Milwaukee.

Stephen Watson of WISN:

As if they weren’t overmatched enough against the Heat, the Bucks truly hit rock bottom the next season. What a journey back to the top.

Jennings’ presence will make it full circle.

More on the Bucks

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five
Can Suns get back to ball movement that won them first two games of Finals?
Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots free throw in Bucks-Suns NBA Finals Game 5
Chris Paul on Giannis Antetokounmpo FTs: ‘Everybody’s out there...
Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns
NBA Finals Schedule 2021: Dates, times, odds, where to watch