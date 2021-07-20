Brandon Jennings attending NBA Finals in hopes of Bucks in 6

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Jennings can laugh about “Bucks in 6.”

Before Milwaukee (38-44) faced the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Heat in the 2013 first round, Jennings predicted “Bucks in 6.” Miami swept Milwaukee.

But the quote will take on a different life if the Bucks win a championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight – with Jennings in attendance in Milwaukee.

Stephen Watson of WISN:

Among the confirmed celebrities attending Game 6 tonight in Milwaukee: Kanye West

Dave Chappelle

Chris Tucker

Chance The Rapper

Gucci Mane

Julius Erving

Aaron Jones

Donald Driver

Antonio Freeman

Michael Redd

Desmond Mason

Marques Johnson

Brandon Jennings (#BucksInSix) — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 20, 2021

As if they weren’t overmatched enough against the Heat, the Bucks truly hit rock bottom the next season. What a journey back to the top.

Jennings’ presence will make it full circle.