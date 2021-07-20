Brandon Jennings attending NBA Finals in hopes of Bucks in 6

Brandon Jennings can laugh about “Bucks in 6.”
Before Milwaukee (38-44) faced the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Heat in the 2013 first round, Jennings predicted “Bucks in 6.” Miami swept Milwaukee.
But the quote will take on a different life if the Bucks win a championship in Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight – with Jennings in attendance in Milwaukee.
Stephen Watson of WISN:
Among the confirmed celebrities attending Game 6 tonight in Milwaukee:
Kanye West
Dave Chappelle
Chris Tucker
Chance The Rapper
Gucci Mane
Julius Erving
Aaron Jones
Donald Driver
Antonio Freeman
Michael Redd
Desmond Mason
Marques Johnson
Brandon Jennings (#BucksInSix)
— Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 20, 2021
As if they weren’t overmatched enough against the Heat, the Bucks truly hit rock bottom the next season. What a journey back to the top.
Jennings’ presence will make it full circle.