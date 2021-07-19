Zach LaVine not traveling to Tokyo with Team USA, still hopes to play in Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJul 19, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT
Bulls guard Zach LaVine with Team USA before Tokyo Olympics
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Team USA already lost Bradley Beal for the Tokyo Olympics due to coronavirus issues.

Now, Bulls guard Zach LaVine isn’t traveling to Tokyo.

USA Basketball:

Out of an abundance of caution, USA Basketball Men’s National Team member Zach LaVine has been placed under USA Basketball’s health and safety protocols and will not travel with the team to Tokyo today, USA Basketball announced Monday. USA Basketball hopes that Zach will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.

Hopefully, LaVine gets cleared quickly. Jerami Grant got placed in the health-and-safety protocols Thursday then played in Team USA’s exhibition win over Spain yesterday.

LaVine wouldn’t be the only late arrival in Tokyo. Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Bookerplaying in the NBA Finals – also plan to catch another flight.

However, if LaVine can’t play, late roster changes get more complicated.

