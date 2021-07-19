Report: Brooklyn Nets to hold training camp in San Diego

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Maybe the team voted to hold training camp in the city with the best fish tacos.

Or, it’s what the owner wants. Probably that.

Either way, it looks like the Brooklyn Nets look like they will host training camp 2,800 miles away from the Barclays Center, in sunny San Diego, reports Nets Daily.

BREAKING: Matt Brooks and I are told authoritatively that Nets training camp will be held this year in San Diego (home of owner Joe Tsai) — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) July 19, 2021

The Nets are already scheduled to play the Lakers in a preseason game at Staples Center on Oct. 3. They could have games against other California teams as well before heading home.

It is not uncommon for teams to move their training camp to a desirable destination; most famously, the Lakers have held training camps in Hawaii multiple times (often with the Kings or another squad). It allows for some team bonding and a change of pace before the marathon of the NBA season begins.

Training camps are scheduled to open on Sept. 28.