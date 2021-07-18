Watch courtside angle of Holiday steal, lob to Antetokounmpo (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By now you’ve seen the play that sealed Game 5 for the Bucks more than a few times — Jrue Holiday stealing the ball from Devin Booker, bringing the ball up court, and rather than running out the clock he threw an alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo that proved to be the dagger. The dagger that has the Bucks one win away from a title.

You’ve seen it with Adele looking on from the baseline, mask pulled down, yelling.

But you haven’t seen it from this angle, a courtside view taken with a cellphone camera. This you can see above, courtesy of the NBA’s YouTube page.

After the game, everyone was talking about the play.

“Honestly, it was great team defense,” Holiday said, playing down his part. “I feel like we knew Booker wanted to take that last shot and played great defense on him and made him turn his back and he turned right into me. I guess I was just in the right place at the right time.”

About that lob…

“He didn’t want to throw me the ball at first, but I was like, Throw it, throw it, throw it,” Antetokounmpo said.

Did Holiday think about just dribbling it out?

“Well, that’s what I was going to do,” Booker said. “Chris [Paul] I think kind of played in between, but Giannis took off and he was calling for the ball. So at that point, I just threw it as high as I could and only where Giannis could go get it, and he went up there got it.”

“He can go down to the other end and just, you know, go for like a full play, run the clock down,” Antetokounmpo said. “But he trusted me and made an incredible pass, also, for the lob. It was big time.

“It was a big-time play. It was the winning play of the game.”

It was. And we can’t see it enough.