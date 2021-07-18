Giannis says brother Thanasis was ‘probably screaming in front of the TV’ in hotel

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis are very close.

So it was not easy on Giannis when word came down Saturday morning that his brother was in health and safety protocols and would not be at Game 5.

“It was extremely difficult because I know how bad he wanted to be here and to help the team, be around the team and cheer for the team and give the energy that he always gives to everybody, because everybody feels his energy,” Giannis said after the game. “But at the end of the day we have to do our job. We have to come out here and try to play good basketball, try to win the game.”

The Bucks did win the game in dramatic fashion, topped off by a Jrue Holiday steal leading to an alley-oop to Giannis for an and-1. Giannis said his little brother could not have sat still through all of that.

“Just because I know him a little better, he’s probably screaming in front of the TV, and probably in the last possession, he probably took his shirt off and started playing defense, sweating, jumping on the bed,” Antetokounmpo said with a laugh.”

It is not known if the younger Antetokounmpo will be cleared for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Bucks are also missing some support staff, including a trainer that works a lot with Giannis, but so far the Bucks’ star has managed to test negative and avoid protocols.