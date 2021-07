NBA COVID protocols hit Bucks coaching staff, game officials

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s not just Thanasis Antetokounmpo who is out for Game 5 with health and safety protocols, it has impacted the Bucks coaching staff and the game officials as well.

Mike Budenholzer said pregame that the Bucks would not have their full coaching and support staff for Game 5 due to contact tracing. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN filled in some details.

Bucks assistant Josh Oppenheimer won’t be on bench for Game 5, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. https://t.co/kiXQ75FjlX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2021

He added Oppenheimer has not been on the Bucks’ bench for three games.

Beyond the Bucks, the officiating crew for Game 5 was altered and an alternate stepped in when Sean Wright had to bow out due to health and safety protocols.

NBA official James Williams will serve in the role of the umpire for tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals, replacing Sean Wright, who is unable to officiate due to the league’s health and safety protocols. — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 17, 2021

Suns coach Monty Williams, who has been maskless throughout the Finals during his press conferences, had a mask back on for his pre-game presser on Saturday.

It’s a sign of where things stand — within the league and the nation — as the NBA tries to get this season to the finish line.