Wizards reportedly to offer head coaching job to Wes Unseld Jr.

From the moment the Wizards and Scott Brooks went their separate ways, Wes Unseld Jr. was the name at the top of the board. It’s a story everyone loved, the son of a franchise legend returning to take over the reins.

It’s happening. The Wizards are entering negotiations to make Unseld their coach, a story broken by WUSA9 and since confirmed by Chase Huges of NBC Sports Washington, among others.

From here, the two sides will begin contract negotations. Barring something unforeseen, a deal should be reached sometime this weekend.

While he has family ties to the Washington organization, Unseld paid his dues to become the next Wizards coach. He has worked for 15 years as an assistant coach in the league for the Wizards, Warriors, Magic, and most recently, he was a top assistant in Denver for Michael Malone. Unseld interviewed for a number of head coaching jobs in recent years, but this was the one where he fit the best.

Unseld has a reputation for his strong work ethic and player development, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Unseld replaces Scott Brooks, who will be on Chauncey Billups’ staff in Portland. Washington has superstars in Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, plus some solid players to go around them such as Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Davis Bertans. With that talent comes some pressure to both make the postseason and keep Beal happy.

Expect an official announcement in the coming days.