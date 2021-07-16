Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal and Kevin Love won’t play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Enter Spurs wing Keldon Johnson and Nuggets center JaVale McGee.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee will replace Bradley Beal and Kevin Love on Team USA's roster for the Olympics, sources tell ESPN. McGee will travel to Las Vegas to join team on Saturday. https://t.co/236CgYVau0 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Johnson plays for Team USA coach Gregg Popovich on the Spurs. So, there’s a familiarity, and Johnson will play hard. But that’s obviously a big talent downgrade from Beal.

McGee is an even more-surprising addition to Team USA. It seemed more likely he’d play for the Philippines internationally.

A few years ago, McGee thrived in a narrow lob-finishing, rim-protecting role for the championship Warriors and Lakers. Maybe he could still do that on a relatively small team of other stars. But he’s now 33 and didn’t even crack Denver’s playoff rotation.

Says something about the state of USA Basketball.