Report: Keldon Johnson and JaVale McGee added to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2021, 2:55 PM EDT
Spurs wing Keldon Johnson with Team USA
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Bradley Beal and Kevin Love won’t play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Enter Spurs wing Keldon Johnson and Nuggets center JaVale McGee.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Johnson plays for Team USA coach Gregg Popovich on the Spurs. So, there’s a familiarity, and Johnson will play hard. But that’s obviously a big talent downgrade from Beal.

McGee is an even more-surprising addition to Team USA. It seemed more likely he’d play for the Philippines internationally.

A few years ago, McGee thrived in a narrow lob-finishing, rim-protecting role for the championship Warriors and Lakers. Maybe he could still do that on a relatively small team of other stars. But he’s now 33 and didn’t even crack Denver’s playoff rotation.

Says something about the state of USA Basketball.

