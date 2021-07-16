Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA before Tokyo Olympics

By Dan FeldmanJul 16, 2021, 11:21 AM EDT
Kevin Love with Team USA before Tokyo Olympics
Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
Team USA is trying to replace Bradley Beal on the roster before the Tokyo Olympics.

Now, USA Basketball must also fill Kevin Love‘s spot.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I have empathy for Love, who is trying to overcome challenges both physical and mental.

But this is even more evidence putting him on the Olympic roster was an inappropriate way to handle him. He’s just too limited as a player at this point. There were many more-deserving options. Plus, the U.S. lacks margin for error.

Just more than a week ago, Love said, “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.” For the 32-year-old to now withdraw is not encouraging for his future with the Cavaliers (or another NBA team).

