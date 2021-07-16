Kevin Love withdraws from Team USA before Tokyo Olympics

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Team USA is trying to replace Bradley Beal on the roster before the Tokyo Olympics.

Now, USA Basketball must also fill Kevin Love‘s spot.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After spending 10 days in Las Vegas preparing for the Olympics, Cleveland’s Kevin Love is withdrawing from Team USA and won’t travel to Tokyo, sources tell ESPN. Love is still returning to full form from a right calf injury that kept him out a significant part of the NBA season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball has confirmed news to ESPN and shared statement from Love: "I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet." https://t.co/Ph6DfKZOIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021

I have empathy for Love, who is trying to overcome challenges both physical and mental.

But this is even more evidence putting him on the Olympic roster was an inappropriate way to handle him. He’s just too limited as a player at this point. There were many more-deserving options. Plus, the U.S. lacks margin for error.

Just more than a week ago, Love said, “This is the best I’ve felt in a long time.” For the 32-year-old to now withdraw is not encouraging for his future with the Cavaliers (or another NBA team).