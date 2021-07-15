USA reportedly in talks to cancel exhibition vs. Australia, searching for Beal replacement

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Team USA already has three players on its Tokyo roster currently not with them in Las Vegas because they are busy still playing in the NBA Finals (Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker, and Khris Middleton).

Now add in Bradley Beal, who is out of the Olympics after going into health and safety protocols. Jerami Grant also is not with the team right now; he did not test positive for the coronavirus but is being held out due to an abundance of caution.

While Team USA has three guys from the Select Team up with them, they are still shorthanded. That has led to conversations about canceling Friday’s exhibition rematch vs. Australia, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Team USA is in a struggle with COVID as one player is out of Olympics (Brad Beal), another is in protocols (Jerami Grant) and now there are discussions underway about canceling tomorrow's game with Australia, sources tell @OlgunUluc & me — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 15, 2021

Team USA also has a game scheduled on Sunday vs. Spain.

With USA Basketball 1-2 and not looking cohesive in its games so far, it could use time on the court, but if playing games means too much risk of other players being exposed, it is smart to at least consider canceling. That said, tickets are sold for the game, broadcast windows are blocked out, this is bigger than just calling off a practice.

Meanwhile, Team USA is looking for a player to replace Beal on the roster.

While Beal is a guard, he is more of a two guard or wing player than a point guard — and the USA still has a quality point coming in Holiday — so they are not looking at guys like Trae Young or Ja Morant. At least according to those guys on Twitter.

wasn't hitting me up before, don't hit me up now 🤝 …. i'm 🆒 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) July 15, 2021

In fact, after running practices and going through a couple of games, Team USA may be thinking more frontcourt player than backcourt with the replacement. Currently, the USA’s center rotation is Draymond Green, Bam Adebayo, and Kevin Love — the USA may be seeking more depth.

Houston’s Christian Wood is being considered, reports Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. Whether Gregg Popovich and staff would go with Wood — he missed a chunk of last season with an ankle injury but is reportedly recovered — is up for debate, but it gives us an idea of what direction they may head with the replacement.